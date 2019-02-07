Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed December 6, 2018

Liens Filed December 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded December 6, 2018 LIEN RELEASE HARRIS, CHARLES Favor: USA/IRS HARRIS, CHARLES Favor: USA/IRS LANDRY, FREDERIC R Favor: USA/IRS MOSS, DENNIS Favor: USA/IRS PIERLE, VICTORIA A Favor: USA/IRS SPAZIANO, ALFRED D Favor: USA/IRS LIEN SATISFIED IVERY, LARITA Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo