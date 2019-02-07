Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Lis Pendens filed December 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded December 6, 2018 NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED AND JOHN DOE 1 THROUGH JOHN DOE 100 v TOWER TAX III LLC BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIVERTON COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION INC v LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC JUNE, NICOLE v HOME EQUITY ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES SERIES 20061 SMITH, ALEXIS v PLAZA HOME MORTGAGE INC NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE 1-JOHN DOE 12 THE LAST TWELVE NAMES BEING FICTITIOUS ...

