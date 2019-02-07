NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Law partner’s child: Opinion 18-113

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Law partner’s child Part-time judge – Public Defender’s Office Opinion 18-113 Background: The inquiring part-time judge has a significant social relationship with his law partner and the law partner’s family, including a child who has become a part-time assistant public defender. The child will not be assigned cases in the judge’s ...

