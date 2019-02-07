Don't Miss
Home / News / Opioid overdoses are now crime scenes in Erie County

Opioid overdoses are now crime scenes in Erie County

By: Bennett Loudon February 7, 2019 0

Opioid overdoses in Erie County will now be treated as crime scenes, local and federal law enforcement officials have announced. The initiative calls for state and local law enforcement officers who respond to an overdose in Erie County to input certain information into the computers in their patrol cars and to follow protocols for the processing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo