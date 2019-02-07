Second Circuit – Social Security disability benefits: Lockwood v. Commissioner

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Social Security disability benefits Vocational expert – Dictionary of Occupational Titles – Conflict Lockwood v. Commissioner 17-2591-cv Judges Cabranes, Pooler, and Oetken Background: The plaintiff-appellant appealed from a judgment upholding the decision of the Commissioner of Social Security to deny his application for disability insurance benefits. Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed. The court ...

