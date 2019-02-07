Don't Miss
Home / News / Senate Judiciary Committee expected to advance Barr’s nomination to become attorney general

Senate Judiciary Committee expected to advance Barr’s nomination to become attorney general

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky February 7, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday is expected to vote to advance William P. Barr’s nomination to become attorney general - a procedural step that sets the stage for his confirmation vote next week before the entire Senate. Because Republicans control the Senate, Barr will likely be confirmed easily. He is unquestionably experienced - ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo