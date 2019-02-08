Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for February 11, 2019

Court Calendars for February 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Zechariah Burnett v Tahnisha Burton, 17 Fifth St – Craig D Carson 2—Rochester Revitalization LLC v Matthew Opitz, 1071 S Clinton Ave – Richard T Ciaccio 3—Rochester Rev Holdings LLC v Anthony Washington, 1099 St Paul St – Richard T Ciaccio 4—Rochester 153 LLC v Tyzarre Tibbs, 90 Delamaine Drive – Erin M ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo