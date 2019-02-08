Don't Miss
Gates man admits to internet crime involving minor

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2019 0

Dillon T. Boyington, 35, of Gates, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to attempted online enticement of a minor. Boyington is facing a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine. Boyington used social media to try to meet a 14 year-old child for sex. ...

