Home / News / Home care workers get class-action status

Home care workers get class-action status

Company may owe employees more than $460,000

By: Bennett Loudon February 8, 2019 0

Almost 1,000 employees of Angels in Your Home have won class-action status in a federal lawsuit over unpaid wages now moving into the damages phase. The plaintiffs claim the amount of overtime wages owed is $463,558.11, while the defendants claims the amount is about $210,615, according to a decision filed Feb. 1 by U.S. District Court ...

