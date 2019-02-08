Don't Miss
Judge to release some info on FBI raid of Trump lawyer

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister February 8, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge confirmed in a court filing Thursday that federal prosecutors in New York are still investigating campaign finance crimes committed when President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid two women to stay silent about alleged affairs with Trump. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III made the disclosure as he ...

