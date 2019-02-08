Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Assigned counsel list: Opinion 18-114

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Assigned counsel list: Opinion 18-114

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Assigned counsel list Distribution – Sliding fee scale Opinion 18-114 Background: The inquiring judge asks if it is ethically permissible to make copies of an 18-B panel family law attorney list and make the list available to litigants in court parts and petition rooms. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a court may ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo