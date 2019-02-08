Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Campaign funds: Opinion 18-116

February 8, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Campaign funds Judge sole contributor – Pro rata disbursement Opinion 18-116 Background: The inquiring judicial candidate financed his campaign solely by lending his own personal funds to the campaign, with no contributions from any other source. He now has unexpended campaign funds remaining in his campaign account. He asks if it ...

