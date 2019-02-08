Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Holiday party: Opinion 18-124

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Holiday party Bequest to town justice court – Attorney attendance Opinion 18-124 Background: A town justice asks if the court may host a holiday party using approximately $1,000 bequeathed to it for this purpose, as approved by the Surrogate’s Court. The local bar association will use the funds to cover party ...

