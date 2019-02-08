Don't Miss
Rochester man sentenced for child porn

Rochester man sentenced for child porn

February 8, 2019

Joseph A. Heath Jr., 46, of Rochester, who was convicted of receipt of child pornography, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Heath used free wi-fi at a laundromat on Monroe Avenue to download child pornography, prosecutors said. On Feb. 4, 2018, investigators encountered Heath ...

