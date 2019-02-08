Senate Judiciary Committee advances Barr’s nomination

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky February 8, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday along party lines to advance William Barr’s nomination to become attorney general, a procedural step that sets the stage for his confirmation vote next week before the entire Senate. Because Republicans control the Senate, Barr is likely to be confirmed easily - though potentially without any Democratic support. ...

