TSA reports dip in guns stopped at four upstate airports

By: The Associated Press February 8, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Federal security officers caught 14 handguns last year at checkpoints in four upstate New York airports. That’s a decrease of two from the previous year. The Transportation Security Administration says only Buffalo Niagara International Airport saw an increase, from three to seven guns caught. Albany International had a decrease from six to ...

