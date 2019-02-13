Don't Miss
Lawsuit against Sabres, Pegula Sports alleges fans were hurt by falling object

Lawsuit against Sabres, Pegula Sports alleges fans were hurt by falling object

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 13, 2019 0

Two Erie County residents who claim they were struck by an object that fell from the arena ceiling in November 2017 are suing the Buffalo Sabres, Pegula Sports and Entertainment and KeyBank Center. Kimberly A. Korzeniewski of West Seneca and James W. Yaeger of Hamburg allege in separate court papers that they were struck by "a ...

