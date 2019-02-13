Don't Miss
Mitchell S. Nusbaum elected partner at Woods Oviatt Gilman

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2019 0

Mitchell S. Nusbaum has been elected managing partner at Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP and Kelley Ross Brown has been added to the firm’s five-member management committee. Nusbaum succeeds James P. McElheny, who has led the firm for the past 24 years. McElheny will assist with the leadership transition and continue his litigation practice as a full-time ...

