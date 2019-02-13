Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 9, 2019

Mortgages filed January 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 9, 2019                   58   NOT PROVIDED DEHAAS, ELAINE M Property Address: 145 COURTSHIRE LANE, PENFIELD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $100,000.00 SWEENEY, JAYNE A & SWEENEY, WAYNE M Property Address: 784 PATTY LANE, WEBSTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $137,975.00 14445 JAMES, CHARLES F III Property Address: 228 EAST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $28,630.13 14450 CHU, HIEN T & TRAN, TUAN ...

