Home / News / National Butterfly Center sues federal government to prevent building of border wall

National Butterfly Center sues federal government to prevent building of border wall

By: The Washington Post Katie Zezima February 13, 2019 0

The National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas, has asked a federal judge to stop the U.S. government from building a border wall on its property. In a motion for a restraining order, filed Monday night, the center argues that the government must not take any action on the organization’s land, which runs along the border with ...

