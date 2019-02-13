Don't Miss
Home / News / Police brutality trial starts Tuesday

Police brutality trial starts Tuesday

Charges against plaintiff were dismissed

By: Bennett Loudon February 13, 2019 0

The trial of three Rochester police officers accused of assaulting a former Rochester woman and shooting one of her dogs starts Tuesday in federal court. The defendants are officers Daryl Hogg, Jason Prinzi and K Turner, and Rochester animal control officer Carrie Berkstresser. Rochester Police Investigator Nolan Wengert, who died April 9, 2017, was also named as ...

