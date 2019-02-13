Ward Greenberg names Diversity Scholars

Don't Miss
By: Bennett Loudon February 13, 2019 0

Haylei John, a first-year student at Cornell Law School, and Khalil Williams, a first-year student at University at Buffalo School of Law, have been selected as the 2019 Diversity Scholars at Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP. Ward Greenberg’s Diversity Scholar Program, now in its fourth year, offers first-year law students a 10-week paid summer position. In ...

