Don't Miss
Home / News / After long wait, harassment victims speak out in Albany

After long wait, harassment victims speak out in Albany

By: The Associated Press David Klepper February 14, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — One staffer says an assemblyman tried to have her fired after she reported his inappropriate advances. Another says a state senator kissed her after a long day at work. A third recalled a lawmaker who demanded massages, touched her inappropriately and questioned her sexuality when she rebuffed him. Speaking before lawmakers Wednesday, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo