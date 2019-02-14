Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for February 15, 2019

Court Calendars for February 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2019 0

City Court HON. BERNARD CAMPBELL Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Legacy Properties Holdings LLC v Victor Rijo Castillo, 4271 Lake Ave – Harvey S Bunis 2—616-620 Thurston LLC v Josephine Langill, 616 Thurston Road – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Gianniny Brothers LLC v George Rogers, 119 Rosewood Terrace – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Henry Weber v Shara Mack, 29 Edmonds St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Alexander Properties ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo