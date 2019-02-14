Deeds filed January 10, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded January 10, 2019                 45   NOT PROVIDED ROCHESTER CITY OF et al to LAZAROWECZ, JOHN et al Property Address: 9 ALGONQUIN TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12134 Page: 0183 Tax Account: 120.42-1-59 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BAXTER, STEPHEN R et ano to CASWELL, ANDREW A Property Address: 48 FAIR STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12134 Page: 0520 Tax Account: 068.20-3-6 Full Sale Price: $110,000.00 NEWMAN, MITCHELL C to ...

