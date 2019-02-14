Deeds filed January 11, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded January 11, 2019                 60   14420 WAINWRIGHT, HEATHER et ano to HENDERSON, KRISTINA S Property Address: 3 WOODSTOCK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12135 Page: 0161 Tax Account: 040.03-2-60 Full Sale Price: $177,000.00 14445 WELLS FARGO BANK NA to ROC CITY BROS LLC Property Address: 706 SOUTH WASHINGTON STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12134 Page: 0661 Tax Account: 151.28-2-59 Full Sale Price: $73,007.00 14450 CARMACK, LAURA L et ...

