Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child custody: Alger v. Jacobs

Fourth Department – Child custody: Alger v. Jacobs

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child Custody Subject matter jurisdiction – Emergency jurisdiction Alger v. Jacobs CAF 16-02198 Appealed from Family Court Ontario County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order of protection, directing him to stay away from the petitioner mother and the parties’ child, which was issued upon a finding that he committed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo