Harris Beach creates software company

Harris Beach creates software company

By: Bennett Loudon February 14, 2019 0

The Harris Beach law firm has created a new company, separate from the law practice, offering a cloud-based subscription software tool to help companies with regulatory compliance. CyMetric, the first product being offered by the new company, called Caetra.io, streamlines the process of developing policies and controls to comply with state and federal laws regarding data ...

