Judge finds Manafort lied to Mueller probe about contacts with Russian aide

Judge finds Manafort lied to Mueller probe about contacts with Russian aide

The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu February 14, 2019

WASHINGTON - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied to prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller III about matters close to the heart of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. The judge’s finding that Manafort, 69, breached his cooperation deal with prosecutors by lying after his guilty plea ...

