Jury sides with transgender employee in 'historic' Iowa case

By: The Associated Press By RYAN J. FOLEY February 14, 2019 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A jury ruled Wednesday that an Iowa prison warden discriminated against a transgender employee by denying him the use of men's restrooms and locker rooms in a verdict that advocates call "historic." Jurors also found that the state executive branch discriminated against Jesse Vroegh by offering medical benefits that would not cover ...

