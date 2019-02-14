Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawyers sue ICE over video conference immigration hearings

Lawyers sue ICE over video conference immigration hearings

By: The Associated Press Deepti Hajela February 14, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of detained immigrants and the lawyers representing them filed a federal lawsuit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, accusing the agency of violating their constitutional rights by forcing them to use videoconferencing for their court appearances instead of bringing them in person. In the suit, which the seven detainees along with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo