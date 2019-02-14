Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 10, 2019

Mortgages filed January 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 10, 2019                 62   NOT PROVIDED ALMETER, DONNA & ALMETER, JOHN Property Address: 623 MORTON ROAD, HAMLIN NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $45,500.00 BROWN, JILL M & BROWN, RYAN R Property Address: 1053 FAWN WOOD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $23,900.00 BSD SYNDICATE LLC & BSD SYNDICATE LLC Property Address: 539 LAKE VIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo