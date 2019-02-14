Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 11, 2019

Mortgages filed January 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 11, 2019                 67   NOT PROVIDED BROWN-LEE, KIYA Property Address: 59 MONT MORENCY DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: CALIBER HOME LOANS INC Amount: $25,868.07 KENDRICK, ALTHEA L & PUGH, ALTHEA L Property Address: 404 AVERY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $1,090.93 RICCELLI, RICHARD J & RICCELLI ENTERPRISES LLC Property Address: 6800 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $9,797,700.00 SHINE, ORA Property Address: 50 HOOKER STREET, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo