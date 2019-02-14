Turkey seeks extradition

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2019 0

A man who was convicted of attempted to kill someone in Turkey was arrested in Greece. Samet Cekic, 34, was arrested by U.S. Marshals under an extradition treaty with Turkey. According to the government of Turkey, Cekic was convicted of attempted intentional killing in September 2006. Cekic allegedly stabbed someone several times during a fight. In July 2008, ...

