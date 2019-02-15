Daily Record announces Corporate Counsel honorees

The Daily Record has selected 14 members of the legal community for its 2019 class of Corporate Counsel Awards honorees.

The Corporate Counsel Awards are presented by The Daily Record, in partnership with Rochester Business Journal. The awards honor the Greater Rochester area’s standout corporate counsel for the critical roles they play in making their companies successful.

Criteria for receiving a Corporate Counsel Award include demonstrating exceptional character, integrity and ethics; showing a significant contribution to the success of their organization; and having a positive impact on the company or organization they serve.

“This year’s Corporate Counsel honorees work tirelessly to uphold high legal standards and improve communities throughout Western New York. They have made tremendous impacts on their professions, their companies and in the community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal. “In addition, we are pleased to present the Rising Star Award to recognize a member of the next generation of the corporate counsel community who is making an incredible impact on the profession. Congratulations to this year’s award recipients.”

The honorees were selected by the publisher and editor of The Daily Record.

The Corporate Counsel Awards will be presented March 26 at a networking reception and dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Rochester, 125 East Main St. in Rochester. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the March 27 issue of The Daily Record and the March 29 issue of the Rochester Business Journal and available online at www.NYDailyRecord.com and at www.rbj.net. The event hashtag is #NYTDRawards.

The 2019 Corporate Counsel Award honorees are:

Bob Attardo, LaBella Associates

Eric Black, Esq., EagleView Technologies, Inc.

Jim Bourdeau, Constellation Brands, Inc.

Bobby Colón, Rochester Institute of Technology

Daniel DeLaus, Regional Transit Service

Isabelle E. Melody, Orolia USA, Inc.

Stephen Polozie, Lewis Tree Service, Inc.

Jeffrey Rosenbloom, Avangrid Networks, Inc.

Michael A. Sciortino, eHealth Technologies

Spencer Studwell, University of Rochester

Elizabeth A. Talia, UR Medicine Thompson Health

Paul D. Underberg, Ultralife Corporation

Stephen Van Arsdale, Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

Rising Star: Allie Prout, CloudCheckr