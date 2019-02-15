Don't Miss
Home / News / January foreclosure activity in Rochester down from year ago

January foreclosure activity in Rochester down from year ago

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 15, 2019 0

Total foreclosure activity in the Rochester metropolitan area plummeted in January compared to the previous year, according to recent statistics compiled by Attom Data Solutions. The January report by Attom, curator of a comprehensive national property database, showed total foreclosure activity fell 41 percent last month in the Rochester MSA compared to January 2018 (from 334 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo