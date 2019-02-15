Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge: No proof Trump’s words affected death penalty request

Judge: No proof Trump’s words affected death penalty request

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister February 15, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge refused Thursday to stop a death penalty prosecution against a man in a New York City bike path attack that killed eight people, saying there’s no proof President Donald Trump’s words affected the Justice Department’s decision to seek death. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick said the government seemed to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo