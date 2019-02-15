Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court takes up Trump administration’s plan to ask about citizenship in census

Supreme Court takes up Trump administration’s plan to ask about citizenship in census

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes February 15, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court added a politically explosive case to its low-profile docket Friday, agreeing to decide by the end of June whether the Trump administration can add a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census form sent to every American household. The census hasn’t asked the question of each household since 1950, and a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo