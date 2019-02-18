Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded January 14, 2019                 55   NOT PROVIDED ALLSUP, BONNIE et ano to MR COOPER et ano Property Address: Liber: 12135 Page: 0298 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $78,152.92 CHAPARRO, LEONA to WILKINS ROSLYN Property Address: 720 GUINEVERE DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12135 Page: 0367 Tax Account: 073.02-7-80 Full Sale Price: $157,000.00 COSTANZO, ADAM et ano to BARONE, DAVID Property Address: 52 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12135 Page: 0290 Tax ...

