Deeds filed January 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded January 15, 2019                 67   NOT PROVIDED DIEHL, MICHAEL et ano to VENDITTI, JULIE Property Address: BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, OGDEN NY Liber: 12136 Page: 0137 Tax Account: 086.03-1-21.35 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 ALLEGANY DEVELOPMENT LLC to TARTAN PROPERTY LLC Property Address: REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12136 Page: 0279 Tax Account: 068.030-1-018.11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 FREEMAN, JANICE A et ano to BRENNAN, TIMOTHY J et ...

