Judgments filed December 14, 2018

Judgments filed December 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded December 14, 2018 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARTHEL, WONDER 141 COLUMBIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 146082615 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $4,202.05 BEYRLE, AMBER 50 NORTHLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 146093431 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $1,297.22 BLACK, TRISHANN 3781 LAKE AVENUE APARTMENT D3, ROCHESTER NY 146125178 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $1,677.58 BLISS, ...

