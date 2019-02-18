Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed December 13, 2018

Liens Filed December 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded December 13, 2018 FEDERAL TAX LIEN 402 RIDGE ROAD WEST INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,292.45 COLE-RISTUCCIA, LAVERN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,435.94 FALLONE, ROBERT JR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $92,230.56 FIELDS, LILLIE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,179.60 KAYE, KEVIN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $53,082.10 KOZADAYEV, IRINA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $69,307.76 LIEN RELEASE BEARER, EDWARD C Favor: USA/IRS FOLEY, LISA Favor: USA/IRS GRUTTADAURIA INC Favor: USA/IRS LEICHTNER, JANET Favor: USA/IRS LEICHTNER, JANET Favor: USA/IRS MECHANICS LIEN PALCZYK, BRONISLAW Favor: ROCHESTER FLOORING KITCHEN & BATH INC Amount: $39,142.00

