Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Lis Pendens filed December 13, 2018

Lis Pendens filed December 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded December 13, 2018 NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED NECKLES, LESLIE v BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE 1 to 10, the last 10 names being fictitious and unknown to plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the persons or parties, if any, having or claiming an interest in or lien upon the mortgaged premises described in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo