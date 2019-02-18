Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 15, 2019

Mortgages filed January 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 15, 2019                 61   NOT PROVIDED ANDERSON, HEATHER B & ANDERSON, ROBERT M Property Address: 45 CHADWICK MNR, PERINTON NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $50,000.00 CHASE, VIRGINIA L Property Address: 648 ERIE STATION ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $30,000.00 DIPINTO, FRANK & DIPINTO, ROBERT Property Address: 837 MAPLE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: NACCA, DENISE Amount: $50,000.00 DUMINUCO, MICHAEL R Property Address: 1072 CHRISTY LANE, WEBSTER ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo