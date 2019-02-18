Don't Miss
Home / News / Nusbaum elected managing partner and Woods Oviatt

Nusbaum elected managing partner and Woods Oviatt

By: Bennett Loudon Firm is planning move to Legacy Tower February 18, 2019 0

Mitchell S. Nusbaum isn’t planning any significant changes as the new managing partner at Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP. “I think there’s always little changes based on personality, maybe on the margins. Hopefully those won’t be really visible in any clear way,” said Nusbaum, who joined Woods Oviatt in 1995. “I didn’t come in as managing partner because ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo