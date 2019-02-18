Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming foreclosures as of Feb. 18, 2019

Upcoming foreclosures as of Feb. 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 51 High St Rochester 14609 02/19/2019 10:00 AM Phillips Lytle LLP $6,797.14 137 Miramar Rd Rochester 14624 02/19/2019 10:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, PC $93,237.92 135 Downsview Dr ...

