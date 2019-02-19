Don't Miss
16 states sue Trump over emergency wall declaration

By: The Associated Press February 19, 2019 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California and 15 other states filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying the suit alleges the Trump administration’s action violates the Constitution. “President Trump treats the rule of law with utter contempt,” ...

