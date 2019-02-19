Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for February 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 224.0—People v Anthony Hopper - Philip Rothschild - Kenneth Tyler Jr 225.0—People v William R Oliver - David P Elkovitch - Christopher T Valdina 226.0—People v Jeremy L Soutar - Charles A Marangola - Christopher T Valdina 227.0—People v Kolton F Cotter - Caitlin M Connelly - Shirley A Gorman 228.0—People v Tyler ...

