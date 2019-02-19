Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed January 17, 2019

Deeds filed January 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded January 17, 2019                 66   NOT PROVIDED EMBLING, GERTRUDE et ano to PASZKO, BETH et ano Property Address: PALMER ROAD, RIGA NY Liber: 12137 Page: 0020 Tax Account: 184.02-1-4 Full Sale Price: $420,000.00 GIBSON, KARIA et al to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC Property Address: 288 KNICKERBOCKER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12137 Page: 0055 Tax Account: 090.41-2-59 Full Sale Price: $74,000.00 PINK, EDWARD to PINK, DEBORAH E et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo