Home / News / Judgments filed December 14, 2018

Judgments filed December 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded December 14, 2018 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT KULLMANN, SANTINA 126 CRANBROOK TERRACE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $1,772.86 MCDON, SHAQUIRRA COLEMAN 125 AUDINO LANE APARTMENT B, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $1,199.40 NICHOLS, JEFFREY A 682 COOK ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $10,026.98 NORTHROP, VICTORIA J 426 TRIMMER ...

